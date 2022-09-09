Metro Detroit weather: A big weekend with rain nearby

DETROIT – We have to take the good with the bad and today is another tally on the good side making for a pretty nice weather week overall here in Metro Detroit. Good Finally Friday morning! We are waking up with more of that pleasant and cooler air keeping temperatures in the middle 50s outside your door prior to sunrise under mostly clear skies. The one minor weather nuisance this morning is that patchy fog like we’ve seen the last couple of mornings so just watch out in those rural and hilly areas all around and take it easy. If you plan on being out all day, you may need a light jacket or sweatshirt this morning but you’ll be able to rock those shorts as we warm up today.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m.

A few wispy clouds through the mid-morning will give way to mostly sunny skies across Metro Detroit this afternoon and it will be just a smidge warmer than yesterday. Look for highs in the middle 80s in that sunshine with light winds SE 5-10mph and a barely noticeable increase in humidity. There will be no problems with high school football games other than the warmth for those players on the field and a little sunshine smacking parts of the bleachers for the first half. Temperatures will cool slowly into the 70s throughout the evening before we see a little more cloud cover moving into our area overnight.

Ad

Sunset is at 7:53 p.m.

We will see increasing clouds on Saturday as skies become only partly sunny and right now it looks dry. The clouds will filter out some sunshine but we do have a warmer breeze drawing in more warmth and humidity. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s with mostly light winds SSE 5-12mph and nice conditions for the Michigan State football game starting at 4pm in East Lansing. Michigan hosts Hawaii at 8 p.m. and although it will become cloudier, we should keep things dry all evening as temps only dip into the middle 70s during that game. Showers will like be scattered and will move in overnight into early Sunday.

Scattered rain showers will be swirling around Metro Detroit early Sunday which means there’s a chance those tailgating for the Lions game should plan on some kind of cover from the rain. We may get lucky with limited showers in the morning as the number and coverage of showers will increase in the middle afternoon with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Your outdoor plans this weekend will be safer and dry on Saturday.

Ad

The storm bringing rain and isolated thundershowers Sunday will sit and spin just south of us Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before taking off Wednesday. This will bring several rounds of rain and isolated thundershowers into Metro Detroit on Monday with morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs only in the low to middle 70s. Right now, weather computer models show signs of lighter and fewer showers on Tuesday before the wet weather wraps up and we will keep you posted if there are any changes.

We may get back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday of next week with more sunshine. It’s a big weekend! Today is the perfect time to get the 4 Warn Weather App to keep you ahead of the summer storms we have coming our way and, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

Ad

• Download for Android