Last weekend of summer to be warm, humid in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Another cool, comfortable night here in Metro Detroit, as skies will be mostly clear and radiational cooling, take our lows into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday

A weak frontal boundary leaves us with more normal temps here in Metro Detroit. With partly cloudy skies, temps will only make it to 76. Still technically above our normal high of 75.

Weekend forecast

The Auto Show Charity Preview is this Friday night, and it’s a lot different weather-wise than when the show was held in Jan. A warm evening with temps in the 70s, dry and beautiful.

Then Saturday, the heat is on for the Michigan game with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday looks warm and humid, with a high back into the mid-80s. Models are now suggesting a spotty shower late Sunday into Monday. I will keep an eye on that.

Next week forecast

Otherwise, next week gets hot, hot hot. A high of 90 isn’t out of the question by mid-week.

Enjoy the last weekend of summer because fall officially arrives next Thursday, Sept. 22.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.