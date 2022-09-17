Warm temperatures with rain chances returning for Metro Detroit on Sunday

The dry weather sticks around as we had throughout Saturday night, but we will bring in a little more cloud cover overnight Saturday and early on Sunday morning. An isolated shower is possible in our Northern Zones overnight, but most will stay dry. Expect partly cloudy skies, not as chilly overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s for everyone.

As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep the dry weather in for the majority of the day. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and it will be another warm day, with breezy winds expected as well. Expect increasing clouds as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hours, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing late Sunday night and carrying into early on Monday. This is as an upper level disturbance will move through the region bringing that chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures remaining into the mid to upper 80s by the time we get to Sunday afternoon, overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s Sunday night into Monday morning.

We will keep the wet weather around to start the week on Monday, but it will be short-lived. Expect decreasing clouds as we had throughout the day, with skies going mostly sunny by the time we get to the afternoon. The warm temperatures will be sticking around as well, high temperatures heading for the low to mid 80s by the time we get to Monday afternoon.

The dry weather will stick around as we head throughout our Tuesday. Temperatures continuing to remain warm into the afternoon, remaining into the lower 80′s for everyone.

Major changes come in the forecast as we head into the middle fo the week. A strong cold front will usher in fall-like weather for all of Southeastern Michigan. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms as we work throughout our Wednesday. Temperatures remaining in the 80s before the cold front moves through the region.

We begin to dry things out as we head into our Thursday, and that’s when temperatures begin to drop. Fall “officially” begins at 9:03 PM on Thursday, and it will definitely feel like it. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast with temperatures into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Some may not even get out of the upper 60s as we work throughout the day as well. Expect breezy winds as the cold front continue to move to the East.

The first official day of fall as we head into the end of the week on Friday, will feel very much like fall. Will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds around into the forecast, with high temperatures only making it into the upper 60s by the time we get to the afternoon, with overnight lows dropping a little into the upper 40s heading into Saturday Morning.

The dry weather sticks around as we head into the first part of next weekend. A mixture of sunshine and clouds can be expected with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s by Saturday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy winds anticipated.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers early, clearing skies with afternoon sunshine.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY (FALL BEGINS - 9:03 PM): Partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds anticipated.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy winds anticipated and much cooler temperatures.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies.