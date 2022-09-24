Clouds and rain showers move into Metro Detroit just in time for the weekend

What a difference a week makes! This time last weekend we were talking sunshine, the end of summer with high temperatures well into the 80s, this weekend a much different ball game as we are looking at fall like weather continuing into the weekend.

After we had sunshine and cool temperatures to end the week, we watch the cloud cover move into the region overnight last night and early this morning. And I do think we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast today, but remain dry as we had throughout the day. High temperature is remaining below average as we had only into the 60s by late this afternoon. We will keep an eye on the radar for some spotty rain showers this afternoon and evening, but most of the day will remain dry.

Overnight tonight, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast, but we will start to bring in chances of rain showers overnight as well. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 50s for everyone.

Heading into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we’re going to watch a photo boundary move into the region as we go through the end of the weekend and into early next week. This will bring chances of scattered rain showers into the forecast for just about everyone. High temperatures remaining in the 60s for Sunday afternoon. With that frontal boundary moving into the region, expect breezy winds as we had throughout our Sunday as well, with gusts high is 20 miles an hour.

With that frontal boundary continuing to move off to the east, we will keep the rain showers and breezy winds into the forecast as we head into the early portions of next week. Expect high temperatures to remain in the low 60s on Monday, and struggle to get to right around that 60° mark by the time we get to Tuesday.

High pressure will begin to move into the region as we work in the middle of next week, so we will bring a filtered sunshine into the forecast for Wednesday. And plenty of sunshine can be expected for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures warming into the mid 60s by Thursday, and heading into the upper 60s by the time we get to the end of the week on Friday.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Cool temperatures. Spotty showers are possible, especially in the afternoon to evening.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and breezy winds.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Breezy winds anticipated.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Breezy winds anticipated.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies.