More sunshine on the way for Metro Detroit to end weekend

After a nice day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, we will keep the dry weather going as we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight, some of that cloud cover sticking around thanks to Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian well off to our southeast.

Expect partly cloudy skies in the forecast overnight tonight, it’ll be on the cool side of things as well. Expect overnight lows to drop into the lower 50s with a Northeast wind gusting as high as 20 MPH.

The end of the weekend on Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine, with the high pressure center moving over the region. We will see continued cool temperatures working throughout the day, high temperatures making it into the middle 60s. Breezy winds will be expected as well, winds could gust as high as 25 MPH.

As that high-pressure center continues to move off to the east, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the first part of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures warming into the upper 60s by Tuesday and into the lower 70s by Wednesday.

Our next fall cold front will move into the region as we head into Thursday. Expect scattered rain showers and cloud cover for most of the day. High temperatures heading for the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Dry weather moves in by the time we get to the end of the next week, but it’s going to be sharply colder. Expect a filtered sunshine for the end of the week on Friday, with high temperatures heading into the middle 50s by the time we get to Friday afternoon.

As high pressure settles into the region working into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies for our Saturday. It will be cold overnight Friday night into early on Saturday morning. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 30s, so this could be our first frost and possibly a freeze for areas outside of the metro heading into the first part of the weekend. High temperature is only making it into the lower 50s by Saturday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds anticipated.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, more clouds moving in late.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of rain showers.

FRIDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds, breezy and colder.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, patchy morning frost possible.