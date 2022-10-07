Freeze warning overnight: How low will temperatures drop going into the weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!

Saturday

A freeze warning goes into effect overnight from 2 - 9 a.m. Cover up your plants with blankets or burlap, and bring in small potted plants. You can also group large potted plants together to retain heat and wrap bases with blankets or burlap.

A very chilly morning with temps in the 30s. Sunshine does warm us up fairly quickly with highs in the upper 50s. It will be breezy again tomorrow with winds out of the West 10-15mph.

Warmer Sunday with highs back to normal in the low to mid-60s. Dry conditions with partly cloudy skies make for a nice end to our fall weekend! Enjoy the colors now really starting to pop!

