Metro Detroit weather: Shower chances possible as temps take a dive

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning! A cold front came through late Wednesday and that slightly cooler feel is already blowing into Metro Detroit. Morning lows are dropping through the 50s and are already in the middle and upper 40s as we head outside for that morning walk or quick jog to the car on your way to work or school. Most of the rain is well east of us with that cold front which means the skies are drying out, but there are still a few showers possible here and there. Keep that umbrella handy too because we may not be done with the showers as we remember that we need to celebrate every drop we get during these dry times.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m.

The breezes have been consistent here the last couple of days which will continue again today. Those winds WSW 5-15 gusting 20-30mph at times will help to whip a few clouds from Lake Michigan our way as we are in the wake of a minor disturbance. All of that means we should see a few light rain showers scattered around Metro Detroit with high temperatures near 60 degrees. We will see some sunshine between bouts of clouds and an occasional shower but it will not be the kind of wet weather to cancel your outdoor plans. You can keep an eye on the showers with our easy to use and interactive radar on the 4 Warn Weather app.

Sunset is at 6:55 p.m.

Skies will finally clear a little bit heading into Friday morning which will allow lows to dip down into the middle and upper 30s here in Metro Detroit. A nice blend of sun and clouds and a pesky breeze WSW 7-15mph will keep just a slightly cooler feel around with highs in the middle 50s. Computer model data is split on rain chances late, late Friday into early Saturday. Right now, we’ll go with increasing clouds and a few light showers around from midnight through sunrise on Saturday.

There’s a big game in Ann Arbor on Saturday as Michigan hosts Penn State for the biggest match up of the season for both teams. It’s a noon kickoff and we should see a little bit of sunshine sneaking through those early morning clouds and the ground may be a bit wet for tailgating. Things look mostly dry with partly sunny skies and highs from 55 to 60 degrees in that same breeze WSW 7-15mph.

Sunday should also be a dry day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with cooler 30s again for low temperatures bright and early. Sunshine will mix with some afternoon cloud cover ahead of an advancing rain chance which should roll over Metro Detroit into early Monday. Temperatures will take a dive into the 30s and 40s and we may be talking about our first flakes of the season early Monday of next week. High temps may struggle enough to keep a few drips and flakes in the forecast even into the afternoon hours. Let’s see how things come together and we will keep you posted.

