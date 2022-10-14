First sign of snowflakes possible in Metro Detroit next week: What to know

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Happy Friday!

As another cold front rolls through the region, we will see the clouds increase into the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will remain in the 50s into the afternoon. Expect the breezy winds to continue, as well, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Rain showers will develop in the evening and overnight hours tonight.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s for everyone, though expect it to feel cooler than that with the breezy winds sticking around.

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:52 p.m.

Mostly dry weekend

We will keep the rain showers into the forecast into Saturday morning before we dry things out. We’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast for the rest of the day.

High temperatures will remain in the 50s for the first part of the weekend. The breezy winds will continue once again, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph throughout the day Saturday.

The end of the weekend will be dry. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast throughout our Sunday.

High temperatures will still remain below average, working into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Rain likely, snow possible

Another stronger system works into the region for the beginning of next week. The clouds will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, with chances of rain showers and breezy winds both days as another upper-level disturbance moves into the region. This will usher in an even colder air mass into the region for the start of next week.

With the colder air working into the region, and temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight Monday and into Tuesday, we could see a mix of rain and snow showers over portions of the region, but we are not expecting any accumulation. This could be our first sign of snowflakes of the season.

High temperatures will be colder, only making it into the lower 50s on Monday, and then into the upper 40s by the time we get to Tuesday.

We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers in the forecast with plenty of cloud cover heading into our Wednesday. High temperatures will only rest around 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Drier weather will move back into the region by Thursday. We’ll have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will head into the middle 50s by Thursday afternoon.

7-day forecast for Metro Detroit

Friday : Partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late.

Saturday : Partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers in the morning.

Sunday : Partly cloudy skies.

Monday : Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.

Tuesday : Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated.

Wednesday : Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.