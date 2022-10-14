Some sunshine for Metro Detroit on Friday before rain showers move into the region

Colder air moves into the region as we work into the beginning of next week

After some clouds, a few showers and breezy winds on Thursday, we will keep the active weather in the forecast as we work through the end of the week on Friday.

We will start the day dry on Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but as another cold front rolls through the region, we will see the clouds increase as we work into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures remaining in the 50s into the afternoon, and expect the breezy winds to continue as well, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Rain showers will develop as we work into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected. Overnight lows dropping into the 40s for everyone, and expect it to feel cooler than that with the breezy winds sticking around.

We will keep the rain showers into the forecast as we work into Saturday Morning before we dry things out, and keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast for the rest of the day. High temperatures will remain in the 50s for the first part of the weekend. The breezy winds will continue once again with wind gusts as high as 25 MPH throughout the day.

The end of the weekend on Sunday will be dry. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast throughout the day. High temperatures still remaining below average, working into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Another stronger system works into the region for the beginning of next week. The clouds will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, with chances of rain showers and breezy winds both days as another upper-level disturbance moves into the region. This will usher in an even colder air mass into the region for the start of next week.

With the colder air working into the region, and temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight Monday and into Tuesday, we could see a mix of rain and snow showers over portions of the region, but we are not expecting any accumulation, but this could be our first sign of snowflakes moving into the region.

High temperatures will be colder, only making it into the lower 50s on Monday, and then into the upper 40s by the time we get to Tuesday.

We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers into the forecast with plenty of cloud cover heading into our Wednesday. High temperatures not moderating a whole lot, only heading to right around 50 degrees by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon.

Drier weather moves back into the region by the time we get to next Thursday, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures heading into the middle 50s by Thursday afternoon.

