First flakes of the season for Metro Detroit are possible as colder air mass moves into the region

High temperatures will be running well below average heading into the first part of next week

After a nice and chilly start to the day, we did have a mixture of sunshine and clouds for most of the day before the clouds have thickened up across the region in advance of a much colder air mass moving into the region for the start of next week.

We will bring rain showers into the forecast as we work into the late evening and overnight hours tonight, so grab the umbrellas if you’re heading out late tonight as we will begin to dodge those rain drops.

With the colder air working into the region, and temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight Sunday Night into Monday Morning, and Monday Night and into Tuesday Morning, we could see a mix of rain and snow showers over portions of the region, but we are not expecting any accumulation, but this could be our first sign of snowflakes moving into the region.

High temperatures will be colder, only making it into the middle 40s for the first part of next week for Monday and Tuesday. We will also keep the rain showers and breezy winds into the forecast as we work into the beginning of the week. Winds could gust as high a 25 to 35 MPH from Monday and into Tuesday.

We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers into the forecast with plenty of cloud cover heading into our Wednesday. High temperatures not moderating a whole lot, only heading to once again into the upper 40s by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon.

Drier weather moves back into the region by the time we get to next Thursday and Friday. The clouds stick around for Thursday before high pressure builds in and we break into some sunshine for the end of the week. High temperatures making it into the 50s for Thursday and into the lower 60s by Friday.

The longer-range models are keeping the drier weather into the forecast for the beginning of next weekend as well. So, we will keep sunshine into the forecast, with temperatures heading back to near average, into the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

Drier weather continues for the second half of next weekend with warmer changes sticking around. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast for Sunday, high temperatures heading into the middle 60s by Sunday afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated. A few snowflakes mixed in with the rain showers possible in the morning.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated. A few snowflakes mixed in with the rain showers possible in the morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies.