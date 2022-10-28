Chance of rain for Halloween after dry weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A beautiful weekend is on tap, but the chance of showers returns by Sunday night.

Friday night

Mostly clear skies and some patchy fog overnight Friday. Lows in the upper 30s in the city, slightly cooler in the suburbs.

Saturday

MSU vs. Michigan at the Big House on Saturday, and it’s going to be pretty nice for the tailgates with temps in the upper 50s. But it’s a night game, and once the sunsets, it gets downright cold. Temps drop into the 40s by halftime and low 40s by the end of the game. One good thing is that the game does not start until 7:30 p.m., which leaves plenty of time to get some yard work done during the day, with sunshine and highs reaching the low 60s.

Sunday

A few clouds move in Sunday afternoon, and temps return to the low 60s. Sunday night, there is a chance for a few showers that will likely linger into Halloween.

