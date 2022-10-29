Enjoy the dry weather before rain moves into Metro Detroit: Here’s what you can expect

After plenty of sunshine to end the week on Friday, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we work through the beginning of the weekend.

Morning dense fog is possible thanks to a light east wind overnight last night into early this morning, otherwise, we will see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Any dense fog will lift as we work through the mid to late morning hours this morning. High temperatures remain a few degrees above average, we will head for the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

If you’re heading out to the Michigan vs. Michigan State Game on Saturday evening in Ann Arbor, you will need the jacket. Once we get past sunset, temperatures will drop pretty quickly, and it will be chilly but remain dry. Expect skies to become partly cloudy overnight. Overnight lows will drop back to right around 40 degrees, and even some upper 30s possible once again.

We could see more patchy dense fog once again heading into Sunday Morning thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday.

That system is an area of low pressure that will be making its way into the Ohio Valley, then the Great Lakes. Expect rain showers to develop as we work through Sunday Evening and into the overnight, but most of the day will remain dry. High temperatures will go a few degrees above average, heading into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Low pressure system will keep the rain showers in the forecast as we work through Halloween on Monday, but we are keeping an eye on when the rain will get out of the region. Either way, it’s safe to say you are more than likely going to need the rain gear in some form to go with the Halloween costumes for Trick-or-Treating on Monday. Even with the rain showers, high temperatures will make it into the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees by Monday afternoon.

For the majority of next week after Monday, high pressure looks to control the forecast bringing a warming trend and plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures warming up into the middle 60s on both days.

We will bring a few more clouds into the forecast for Thursday and Friday, but the warming trend continues. High temperatures going into the upper 60s both days, and we might even take a run at 70 degrees by the end of next week. That would put us about 10 degrees above average for where we should be for this time in early November.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, morning dense fog possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, morning dense fog possible. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

MONDAY (Halloween): Cloudy skies. Rain showers are likely.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies.