Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple Michigan counties before expected rain showers -- what to know

After one round of dense fog on Saturday Morning significantly dropping visibilities, we could see more patchy dense fog heading throughout the morning hours on Sunday thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday.

The Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Lapeer, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 10 a.m. with visibilities down to near zero are possible through mid-morning.

That system is an area of low pressure, which will be making its way into the Ohio Valley than the Great Lakes. Expect rain showers to develop as we work through Sunday Evening and into the overnight, but most of the day will remain dry. High temperatures will go a few degrees above average, heading into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

That low-pressure system will keep the rain showers in the forecast as we work through Halloween on Monday, but we are keeping an eye on when the rain will get out of the region. Either way, it’s safe to say you are more than likely going to need the rain gear in some form to go with the Halloween costumes for Trick-or-Treating on Monday. Even with the rain showers, high temperatures will make it into the lower 60s by Monday afternoon.

For the majority of next week after Monday, high pressure looks to control the forecast bringing a warming trend and plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures warming up into the middle 60s both days.

We will bring a few more clouds into the forecast for Thursday and keep those clouds around for the end of the week on Friday, but the warming trend continues. High temperatures going into the upper 60s both days, and we might even take a run at 70 degrees by the end of next week. That would put us about 10 degrees above average for where we should be for this time in early November.

Our next chance of rain after the beginning of the week looks to be the beginning of next weekend. Most of the major models have rainfall in the forecast, but the timing and duration of this needs to be worked out as we work into next week.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, morning dense fog possible. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers likely.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.