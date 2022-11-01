Rain leaves Metro Detroit for mild rest of the week

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!

Lingering overnight showers are gone, and the clouds are breaking up this morning. Those of you who get the breaks first may see some areas of fog early this morning, but this will dissipate by mid-morning as developing sunshine does its job.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:06 a.m.

We’ll have a mostly sunny afternoon, with highs rising back into the mid-to-upper 60s. West to southwest winds will move at 5-9 mph. Today’s average high is 55 degrees!

Tonight’s sunset is at 6:27 p.m.

It will be mostly clear Tuesday night, with areas of potentially dense fog developing later at night. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Mild rest of the week

It will be mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday, with early morning fog dissipating. Highs will continue in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Friday also looks mostly sunny, with some potential cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 degrees and will feel nice! This is November?!

Tracking rain this weekend

Saturday appears mostly cloudy but breezy and dry, with highs again near 70 degrees.

The cold front I wrote about yesterday appears to be tracking a little faster, and should cross the area with some showers Saturday night.

As long as this timing holds, most of the showers should be moving out first thing Sunday morning, leaving most of the Sunday daytime hours windy and dry.

Stay tuned! Should the front’s timing accelerate any more, that would then introduce a shower chance during the day Saturday. But, at this point, I’m keeping the day dry.

Highs Sunday, by the way, should drop into the mid-60s.

Daylight Saving Time ends

Remember that you’ll set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night. You’ll get an extra hour of sleep, and our sunrises will shift from around 8 a.m. back to 7 a.m., with our sunsets shifting from around 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This is also a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. And while you’re at it, check the batteries in those flashlights you use when the power goes out.

