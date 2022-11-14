Metro Detroit weather: Here’s when you can expect our next chance for rain, snow

The weather team is tracking the latest alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We are in the cold chill this morning as our skies are trying to clear out allowing our temperatures to drop.

Most of the area will be below freezing by the time the sun rises as skies gradually clear to partly cloudy. We will get a little bit of warmth back with the sun later on so grab the thicker jacket before you head out and consider a hat and gloves if your plans keep you outdoors for more than just a jog to the warming car.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

You should expect to see a nice balance of sun and clouds this Monday afternoon which will help temperatures rebound back to 40F or slightly warmer.

The winds will be light all day coming down from the northwest switching to the northeast 5-10 mph which just points to why the air is staying so cool without really creating a wind chill issue. We will be dry across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario today and tonight before we start to plan for a little wintry mix returning to Metro Detroit later tomorrow.

Sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

Tuesday

We are tracking a weather maker coming out of the southwestern United States and it will likely bring some badly needed moisture our way mainly in the afternoon and beyond. Morning temps will start in the middle to upper 20s with increasing clouds to blanket our skies by lunchtime.

The chances of rain and snow are possible in the morning, but it looks better for wetter weather in the later afternoon and evening including the overnight as we head into early Wednesday morning. We will most likely see more rain than snow later in the day Tuesday with high temperatures hitting the lower 40s. There is a decent chance for a conversion to snow late as we go through the overnight and we may wake up Wednesday morning with an inch of snow on the ground.

Wednesday

Fingers crossed on the weather conditions around here on Wednesday morning as temperatures will hover near freezing. We could be dealing with some snow showers and/or some very cold rain and even the threat for a little freezing rain or ice.

The bulk of the moisture comes late Tuesday and early Wednesday with only lighter rain showers remaining by the afternoon as temps try to climb back to near 40 degrees. Of course parts of Metro Detroit may still see showers flip flopping between rain and snow through the afternoon which means the evening dry will also be slippery and potentially dangerous.

Rest of week

We have another batch of cold air filtering in on Thursday and Friday with a couple of weak disturbances or cool fronts pivoting through our area. Thursday temps will go from upper 20s to upper 30s with a few scattered rain and snow showers possible.

Any moisture left over on Friday will be snow as temps only range from low to middle 20s early to low 30s Friday afternoon.

The computer model data doesn’t look too impressive meaning there won’t be much moisture to work with in those cooling temps late week. Still, we may even see a few flakes flying on Saturday morning before we clear things out.

