Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and Mid Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and Mid Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into Mid-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.

Here’s what the NWS in Grand Rapids is forecasting:

It’s time to make the full mental transition back to winter driving as our first multi-day Lake Effect snow event is expected Thursday through Saturday! Accumulations up to 8-12 inches (or greater in spots) will be possible through Saturday morning, with some additional snowfall possible the rest of the Saturday into Sunday (additional accums not reflected on map below). Temperatures will be below freezing much of this time, so roads will become snow covered and slippery. Stay safe and be aware of changing road conditions!

Winter Storm Watch. (NWS/Grand Rapids)

Around here, we’re expecting some bands of snow, but nothing that reaches winter storm levels. Not yet at least.