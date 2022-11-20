Sunshine, winds for start of week; wet weather late Thanksgiving night -- what to expect for Metro Detroit

After being in the deep freeze this weekend, we will see a warming trend move into the region this week before Thanksgiving

After a few scattered flurries/snow showers for most people today, we’ve also seen some sunshine, and breezy winds. The winter weather will come to an end as at least for a few days as we head into the first part of the abbreviated holiday week.

Heading into Next Week

We will keep some cloud cover into the forecast as we work through the overnight hours as well. Skies will remain partly cloudy, and it will be cold. Overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Expect breezy winds as we work through the next few days, through Monday. Winds could gust as high as 20-25 MPH as we work through the day.

Some good news after a wintry week across the region, we will start to see some warmer and calmer changes moving our way, just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season!

For the beginning of next week, expect high pressure to build into the region, so we will keep the sunshine around all the way through Wednesday. High temperatures continuing to moderate heading into the travel holiday, we’re into the lower 40s for Monday and heading for the mid to upper 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday

If you’re planning to attend the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit on Thursday Morning, dress warmly! We will keep clouds into the forecast, but the dry weather will remain. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the entire morning! So all the base gear, hand/feet warmers & jackets will be needed!

For the holiday on Thursday and end of the week on Friday, we will watch our next system move towards the region. As of right now, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast for Thanksgiving on Thursday before the rain showers move into the region. High temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Thanksgiving Thursday.

Next Weekend

With some colder air moving into the region as well, we will keep a chance of a rain/snow shower wintry mix into the forecast for Friday and into the first part of next weekend as well. High temperatures remaining in the 40s.

We will keep some cloud cover around as we work into the end of the holiday weekend with the low pressure center moving East of the region, taking the moisture with it. High temperatures remaining in the middle 40s by the next of next weekend.