Metro Detroit weather: Cold start before we warm

DETROIT – You won’t be surprised to learn that it is still really cold outside as we get ready for a brand new work and school week. Happy Monday! Our skies are mostly clear around Metro Detroit and morning temperatures are in the middle teens to near 20 degrees as you take that morning walk with the dog, the walk to work, or that sprint to your car to try and warm up. The temps are one thing, but the breeze is creating wind chills in the single digits and teens making the full winter garb or gear an absolute must before you head out today. That pesky breeze is already biting outside right now, getting more and more intense as the day goes on. We will be noticeably warmer than what we saw here this weekend yet our wind chills suggest that you’ll need that winter coat all day.

Sunrise is at 7:31 a.m.

Metro Detroit neighborhoods will see a nice blend of sunshine and clouds today with no fear for more snowflakes here as the monster lake effect snow machine finally relents to our east after dumping 60 to 80 inches of new snow in the Buffalo area since last Thursday and Friday. That’s why the Buffalo Bills played here in Detroit on Sunday. The winds may still try to produce some snow squalls into parts of Western New York while they will be gusty here SW 10-20 gusting 30-40mph at times around Metro Detroit. The nice sun and clouds mixture will help our highs reach near 40 degrees, but it will feel like the 20s to 30 degrees even through the subtle warming we get this afternoon. It should be dry around here for the next few days with lighter winds as we move through the rest of this Holiday week.

Sunset is at 5:07 p.m.

It won’t be quite as cold Tuesday morning with temps in the low to middle 20s which means it’s still quite cool. We may start with a few clouds around through the morning hours before we get into better or more consistent afternoon sunshine and that will allow our high temps to land in the lower to middle 40s in a gentler breeze SW 5-10mph. Wednesday will be wonderful with sunshine mixed with a few clouds and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We will be dry through this coming Hump Day and then all eyes are on the Thanksgiving forecast. It will be nice and dry for anyone traveling throughout Michigan on Wednesday.

Thursday is looking pretty good for America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. We will see a few more clouds with morning temps in the lower 30s before afternoon high temps hit 50 degrees and that’s no turkey. Skies will become partly sunny with increasing late afternoon clouds as we track a winter storm off to our west. There is a slight chance for some light rain to sneak into Metro Detroit by Thursday evening with better precipitation chances as we head into Friday.

Friday is all about the shopping and the traveling after a really nice Thanksgiving here in pure Michigan. We need to watch the timing of an approaching storm which now looks to be on target to bring mainly rain showers here to us on Friday. Right now, computer model data shows light rain chances during the daytime as highs stay in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Friday across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Some of that wintry mix may spill over into early Saturday before this system exits our area and we will keep you posted all week. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

