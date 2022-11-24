Rain chances increase after dry weather continues for Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

Thanksgiving Thursday

After a nice day, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures throughout the day, we will keep the nice weather into the forecast for the majority of the Thanksgiving holiday before our next chance of rain moves into the region.

Through the overnight hours tonight, expect mainly clear skies. It will be a cold overnight as most. Everyone drops into the upper 20s and lower 30s heading into Thanksgiving morning.

We start off the day on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and a little more cloud, cover, rolling into the region, but that will not stop any plans for any of the Turkey Trots or America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade going on Thursday morning. If you are going to be heading out to any events, grab the coat you will need it, temperatures will start off in the mid 30s by early tomorrow morning as festivities get underway.

As we work throughout the day, we watch an increase in cloud cover with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Our next weather system moves through the region, it’s a cold front as we work through late Thursday night, and into the overnight hours into early on Friday morning.

End of the Week & Into the Weekend

As we head into the end of the week on Friday, we will keep a chance of rain showers into the forecast early Friday morning, before decreasing cloud, cover with skies going partly cloudy. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as we head into the afternoon, only making it into the upper 40s by Friday afternoon.

High pressure builds into the forecast for the first part of the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures heading right to the low 50s by the time we get to the afternoon.

Another system heads our way by the time we get to the end of the weekend for Sunday, expect cloudy skies, moving in, with rain showers on and off throughout the day. High temperatures heading for the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon. As that system pulls off to the east, we will keep the cloud cover into the start of next week, and we could also see a few rain and snow showers on Monday as well as colder air moves into the region. High temperature is heading for the lower 40s by Monday afternoon.

Early Next Week

We keep the cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday, before another system moves into the region. By the time we get to the middle of next week for Wednesday. High temperature is getting a little warmer by the time we get to the middle of the week, heading for the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon with the rain, showers developing, and its temperatures crash well below freezing overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will see the rain showers. Turn over to a little bit of snow by the time the system moves out of the region.