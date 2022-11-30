Wind advisory remains in effect as 50 mph gusts pound Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A very windy Wednesday afternoon and evening here in Southeast Michigan. Metro airport reported a 48mph wind gust Monday afternoon.

Other gusts include:

Pontiac 47mph

Ann Arbor 43mph

Monroe 43mph

Mt. Clemens 37mph

Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Watch for scattered power outages and down tree limbs. Also, driving high-profile vehicles will be difficult at times.

Wednesday night

The wind calms a bit but remains breezy for the next several days—cloudy skies and cold with a low of 26.

Thursday

Thursday is breezy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s, and wind chills remain in the 20s, partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry.

Friday

Friday, we warm back up into the upper 40s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Weekend forecast

Rain will arrive late in the evening and continue into Saturday morning. At this point, Saturday looks much like Wednesday, with 40mph wind gusts not out of the question. Details on your weekend forecast tonight at p.m.

