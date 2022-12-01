Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with windy weekend on tap

DETROIT – That was quite a cold front that crossed the area yesterday morning, with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts common across the area through the day, not to mention the plummeting temperatures. And the crazy thing is that we may have to do it all over again this weekend.

But first, we get a reprieve, as it appears that we’ll see early morning clouds erode today as those west winds that have been bringing Lake Michigan moisture across the state shift to the southwest, so grab the sunglasses when you head out the door - you’ll need them later today! Highs should reach the mid-to-upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius). However, those breezy west winds are creating wind chills in the teens (-8 degrees Celsius) early this morning, but those winds will diminish to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:41 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

We should start our Finally Friday with some sun, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs rebound into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Second Verse, Same as the First

A very similar storm system to the one we went through on Wednesday will impact us for the first half of our weekend.

Mostly cloudy Friday night and becoming windy late at night with scattered showers late at night as well. Temperatures overnight will rise into the mid-to-upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius)…not as warm as I thought yesterday.

The next approaching cold front crosses the area between 4 and 7 a.m. Saturday morning (sound familiar?), with rain showers ahead of it and temperatures quickly falling into the 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius). Sound familiar? Wind could gust to 40 mph. Sound familiar? Fortunately, it’ll be dry for Noel Night 2022, so if you’re coming downtown to the Cultural Center Saturday evening, dress warm…but also know that it’ll stay dry.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday but, unfortunately, it may become breezy again. Still, it’ll be a much better day than Saturday to tackle those leaves if you haven’t yet. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).