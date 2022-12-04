Sunshine for Sunday gives way to more rain chances next week for Metro Detroit

Sunday

For the end of the weekend, high pressure will start to build into the region and that will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds for everybody, but the cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph heading into the afternoon.

Early Next Week

The dry weather continues into the early portions of next week, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds for the majority of Monday before the clouds increase and rain showers move back into the region. The breezy winds will also be sticking around as we head into the early portion of next week. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Monday afternoon. Those rain showers move into the region late Monday night with a very weak system moving through the area.

Our next frontal boundary moves through the region as we walk into our Tuesday, so expect plenty of cloud, cover and chances for showers late Tuesday and into Wednesday of next week. High temperatures into the low to mid 40s can be expected both days.

Late Next Week

Clouds stick around the forecast as we go from Thursday and heading into the end of the week on Friday. The models now indicating another area of low pressure will be headed toward the region, and with some colder air in place, it looks to be a mix of rain and snow showers as we work throughout our Friday. High temperature is heading for the upper 30s by Friday afternoon.

Start of Next Weekend

As of right now, I we’ll keep cloud cover into the forecast heading into the first part of next weekend. Cold temperatures will remain as high temperatures only will head for the upper 30s by Saturday afternoon.