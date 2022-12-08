Metro Detroit weather: Tracking a tricky winter storm on the way

4 Warn Weather – A big storm is brewing in the middle of the country today and it will be growing to our south and west with no impact on our weather yet. Good Thursday morning Metro Detroit! Skies are mostly cloudy, and conditions are dry all around with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s outside your door. Wind chills are not a major concern, but it will feel about five degrees cooler or closer to freezing with a light northeast breeze. We should be in better shape for your morning drive compared to yesterday when the streets were damp, and conditions were a bit soupy. Be safe and enjoy another decent day.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

The storm down south will not be a problem for us today bringing stormy weather south of the Ohio River. There’s another storm churning off of the Pacific Ocean coming inland and this too will be of no concern to us, today. These two systems team up tomorrow bringing rain and snow chances. Thursday here in Metro Detroit will be wildly similar to what we have seen all week. In the battle of clouds and sun, the clouds will win throughout most of the morning. We expect some breaks in the clouds later this afternoon but not long enough to allow our temps to warm. We will likely only muster middle 40s for highs with cool and manageable winds ENE 5-10mph.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Friday is the tricky weather day to nail down although we should start the day under mostly cloudy skies and mild middle 30s. There will be heavier rain and thunderstorms flowing just south of us, and decent snow moving our way from the High Plaines. Metro Detroit does not appear to be a direct bullseye for either of the storms, but we will start seeing rain and snow showers moving in through the lunch hour Friday. Some model data suggests all snow for several hours across our area capable of throwing down a quick couple of inches of snow on grassy areas but not on the streets with air and surface temps in the upper 30s. It should get pretty slushy and potentially dangerous for your Friday afternoon and evening commutes. There is a pretty good chance that we will see some rain mixing in which all but eliminates snow accumulation. Right now, it looks like east siders closer to Detroit will get more of rain/snow mix and likely less than an inch of snow.

The wintry mix should come to an end early Saturday morning which means we start our weekend on the dry side. Skies stay mostly cloudy, and highs will only hit the lower to middle 40s unless we see a little more sunshine. We do have another disturbance passing across Pure Michigan either late, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning’s precipitation will be another rain/snow event which won’t last all day. Plan on a wet first half of the day before the moisture moves out leaving mostly cloudy skies and more of those middle 40s. There is the possibility of another inch or two of snow in spots that see mostly snow Sunday.

Next week doesn’t look too active but it doesn’t look too different from the weather we’ve had most of this week. It looks like middle 30s to middle 40s with more clouds than sun and light rain and snow chances here and there. It is a bit early to trust the computer model data this far out, but right now we see a wintry mix on Tuesday night into Wednesday and some light snow possible next Thursday as well. Don’t lock into that just yet as we will keep you well informed.

