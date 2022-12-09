Metro Detroit weather: Snow on the way Friday

4Warn Weather – Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing – which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour! We are starting the day dry, and I expect us to be dry through late afternoon, especially for those on the eastern and northeastern parts of the area where the snow will arrive last. The snow should be roughly near the US-23 corridor by 5:00 p.m., and then spread rapidly eastward…continuing into the evening hours, but the pattern will also be weakening as it moves eastward…likely ending by midnight.

As far as accumulation is concerned, I want to be clear (as I have the past few days) that this is not a big snowstorm for us. The central part of the area will see the most snow…and that’ll probably be less than an inch for most. Those south of I-94 will see less (or no) accumulation because a few raindrops may mix in…that cuts into the snow totals. Furthermore, those north of I-69 will see less (or no) accumulation not only due to being farther removed from the low-pressure area passing south of us, but also due to drier air being directed into your area from the east.

Again, all-in-all this will be a non-event for us, especially with highs in the low-40s (5 degrees Celsius) – some of the snow may initially melt due to the above freezing temperatures, although I expect rapid cooling once the precipitation starts.

We may see some break-up of the clouds Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), but cooler if we get any outright clearing of our skies.

Any partial sunshine we have first thing Saturday morning should disappear behind increasing clouds. The daylight hours, however, should be dry with highs in the low-40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Our Saturday evening plans at this point look dry but, if you’ll be out very late, some rain or snow showers are possible as an upper-level disturbance approaches…but current model guidance suggests that the best chance will be in the North Zone…generally north of I-69. Lows in the mid-30s (1 degree Celsius).

Any leftover rain or snow showers should end by dawn Sunday morning, with most of the day ending up dry…that would be good news for Lions tailgaters before the big game at Ford Field. Highs in the low-40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Monday and Tuesday should be dry…more good shopping weather on the way…with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Then a strong cold front approaches in the Wednesday / Wednesday night timeframe…we’ll get rain showers ahead of it, with highs Wednesday reaching the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a windy day.

The showers should end Thursday morning, with temperatures falling from the low-to-mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) into the mid-30s (2 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon.

We then trend colder for a while behind that front, with highs Friday through Sunday generally in the 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), breezy conditions, and snow shower chances.