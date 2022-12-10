Isolated wintry mix possible, better chances for rain, snow arrive next week

A light wintry mix is possible for some tonight and snow possible North of M-59

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, we’re going to watch an upper-level disturbance roll through the region. This will bring a chance of rain and snow showers for some around the metro, but it will be a light system moving through the region. Some of us may stay dry overnight.

If we do see any kind of snowfall overnight tonight into Sunday morning, it would more than likely be North of M-59 and over the thumb area of the state. The thumb area stands the best chance to see any kind of light snow accumulation overnight as well.

Overnight lows, hovering right around the freezing mark as we drop into the lower 30s.

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep cloud cover in the forecast, and dry conditions sticking around for almost everybody. High temperatures heading back into the lower 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Beginning of next week

Looking ahead into the first few days of next week, the overall flow of the jet stream will flatten out, and that will keep us on the cloudy side of things and also stabilize our temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures hovering into the lower 40s both afternoons.

The forecast becomes much more active as we head into the second half of next week. We’re going to watch a strong system, head our way, and that will bring chances of rain and snow to everybody for the better portion of the second half of next week.

Stronger system mid-week

For Wednesday, we will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the start of the day. Then through the afternoon and evening, rain will overspread the region. While this initially looks to start off as rain, as colder air moves into the region, this will change over to a rain/snow wintry mix. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

Then, with a strong area of low pressure moving off to our east, we will keep the chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast for Thursday as well.

Some of the forecast models keep the precipitation mostly of the wintry variety as we work through Thursday, but there is not a lot of consistency on this yet. We will keep it a rain/snow wintry mix right now and continue to fine-tune this forecast heading into early next week.

High temperatures remain in the 30s for Thursday.

With colder air moving into the region and some moisture still hanging around, we will bring in a chance of snow as we head into the end of next week on Friday. High temperatures heading for the middle 30s by Friday afternoon. Behind this system, and with a northwest flow remaining in place across the state for the first part of the weekend, we will continue to keep the chance of snow in the forecast for Saturday.

High temperatures remain in the lower 30s by Saturday afternoon.