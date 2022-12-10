Overnight snow has moved out, more rain & snow possible overnight Saturday into Sunday Morning

After most, everybody saw a little bit of snow late Friday night into the early portions of the overnight, we will keep clouds and dry weather into the forecast as we had throughout most of the weekend ahead.

Weekend Ahead

For the start of the weekend on Saturday, expect cloudy skies to stick around, with chilly temperatures. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Saturday afternoon.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, we’re going to watch an upper level disturbance roll through the region. This will bring a chance of rain and snow showers for most everyone, but it will be a light system moving through the region. If we do see any kind of snowfall overnight tonight into Sunday morning, it would more than likely be over the thumb area of the state. Overnight lows, hovering right around the freezing mark as we drop in to the lower 30s.

For the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will keep cloud cover into the forecast, and dry conditions sticking around for most everybody. High temperatures heading back into the lower 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Early Next Week

Looking ahead into the first few days of next week, the overall flow of the jet stream will flatten out, and that will keep us on the cloudy side of things and also stabilize our temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures hovering into the lower 40s both afternoons.

The forecast becomes much more active as we had into the second half of next week. We’re going to watch a strong system, head our way, and that will bring chances of rain and snow to everybody for the better portion of the second half of next week.

Another Winter Storm Ahead??

We kick this off Tuesday night overnight and early on Wednesday morning. Some of the models are bringing in some moisture early, so we will bring in a chance of snow overnight Tuesday into early on Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop to right around the freezing mark.

Then, with a strong area of low pressure, moving off to our east, we will keep the chance of rain and snow showers into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures warming into the lower 40s both afternoons, before some colder air moves into our region by the end of the week.

With that colder air, moving in, and some oyster still hanging around, we will bring him a chance of snow as we had into the end of next week on Friday. High temperatures heading for the middle 30s by Friday afternoon.