Major winter storm to affect holiday travel in Metro Detroit -- what we know

4Warn Weather – If you are traveling anytime between Thursday and Sunday, you must keep a close eye on the forecast over the next two days.

Midweek forecast

Currently, the computer models we use to forecast the weather disagree with the timing and amount of snow expected. The European model has been the more consistent one, showing rain late Thursday into Friday morning.

Weekend forecast

Then a changeover from rain to snow sometime during the morning hours Friday. South of Detroit is getting the snow first, then the northern counties later in the morning. The GFS model has us with all rain until Friday afternoon, which would cut down snow totals considerably.

Regardless, it looks like all of Metro Detroit will see measurable snow between Friday and Sunday. Adding to the travel problems will be wind gusts up to 50mph, reducing visibility and also causing some power outages.

Saturday, an arctic air mass settles in with highs only in the teens and wind chills well below zero.

The 4 Warn weather team will continue to monitor this developing storm situation and bring you the latest throughout the night.

