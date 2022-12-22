Track live radar: Watch the winter storm move through Michigan

4Warn Weather – Southeast Michigan will be under a winter storm warning through Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow expected across the area, with dangerously low temps and wind gusts powerful enough to knock out power.

