Track live radar: Watch the winter storm move through Michigan

Winter storm brings dangerous weather to Metro Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Track live radar and weather updates for the winter storm.

4Warn Weather – Southeast Michigan will be under a winter storm warning through Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow expected across the area, with dangerously low temps and wind gusts powerful enough to knock out power.

Track live radar in the video player above as the storm moves across the state. Find more live views of the storm here.

