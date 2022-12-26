Metro Detroit weather: One more cold day

4 Warn Weather – I hope you had a great Christmas and end-of-Hanukkah weekend! We are starting off our Monday – the first day of Kwanzaa – on a quiet note relative to where we’ve been the past three days. A weakening storm system will pass well to our south today, but it may be close enough to give us a few flakes. I don’t expect any accumulation, with cloudy skies dominating the day. Highs should reach 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius) or so, but the wind will only blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, so wind chill won’t be nearly the issue that it was over the weekend. That means a pretty uneventful trip to the store to exchange all of those clothes you received that don’t fit, or take advantage of the post-holiday sales.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:09 p.m. Notice that we’re getting a tad more daylight than we were last week!

Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the low-teens (-11 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

While we’ll have some clouds on Tuesday, I also think we’ll get some meaningful breaks of sun. Good gosh, it’ll be SO nice to see that sun. Highs in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Thursday will be a cloudy day, but it now appears that any showers may just hold off until Thursday night. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Scattered light showers are possible on Friday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 to 11 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

New Year’s Weekend Outlook

Put simply, we end 2022 and begin 2023 on a warm but wet note, as showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early to try and get specific on exact timing in terms of your New Year’s Eve plans but, suffice it to say, IF there is any precipitation Saturday night, it’ll be liquid, not flakes, and you won’t have any ice to deal with on the roads. Highs this weekend should be within shouting distance of 50 degrees (9 to 11 degrees Celsius).