Rain moving out for New Year’s Eve: Here’s what you can expect in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – If you’re planning on going out for a New Year’s Eve celebration it looks like you can leave the umbrellas at home! Still damp and cool, but the heavy rain will end by Saturday afternoon

Overnight

Rainy and mild with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. Rain could be heavy at times so watch for ponding on roads if you are traveling tonight.

New Year’s Eve

Starting out with steady rain, but by the afternoon and evening, it should dry out a bit.

Although rain shouldn’t be falling for your New Year’s Eve celebrations, it will still be a bit damp and cool. Highs in the afternoon are in the low 40s.

New Year’s Day

Aside from a sprinkle or flurry in the early morning hours, most of the day should be dry.

Temperatures will be above normal in the low 40s, but still feeling a bit cool compared to Friday when temperatures were in the 50s.

We do take a run at 60 degrees one day next week.

