Sunshine finally returns this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – A couple of wet snowflakes/drizzle is expected over the next few hours. Otherwise, clouds will begin to move out Saturday, giving us some much-needed sunshine!

Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies and a bit cooler than we’ve been all week. Lows are hitting the mid-20s in the suburbs, 28 in the city of Detroit. Winds WSW 5-10mph.

Weekend forecast

Most of the weekend will be dry. Temps are certainly not as mild as earlier in the week. But we will still be at least a few degrees above normal on both days. And we see the sun, which is AWESOME!!

Quick side note, I just looked at the forecast for Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field in Green Bay; A cold but dry night is expected, with temps in the low 20s. Pretty darn chilly, but it could be much worse for January in Wisconsin! Stay tuned for Local 4 News.

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

