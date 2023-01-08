More clouds for the end of the weekend; sunshine returns for Monday for Metro Detroit

After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover into the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday.

High pressure is going to control the forecast for most of us as we head through the end of the weekend on Sunday, but we are watching an area of low pressure that will move through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys through Sunday and into early next week on Monday.

As this low-pressure system continues to stay off to our south and east, most of the moisture should stay south of Southeastern Michigan into Ohio, Indiana, and other portions of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. We will keep a close eye on it, but with the moisture close by, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast as we head through the end of the weekend on Sunday. High temperatures remaining in the middle 30s for Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the first half of next week, we will bring some sunshine in the forecast as we head into our Monday. High pressure again, will continue to control the forecast. High temperatures also a few degrees warmer as we headed to the lower 40s by Monday afternoon.

We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast as work throughout our Tuesday and into our Wednesday. High temperature still remaining a few degrees above average, heading into the lower 40s by Tuesday, and dropping back into the middle 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

Our next system that rolls into the region, movies in for Thursday and Friday. An area of low pressure will develop over the Midwestern United States and move into the Ohio valley as we head into the end of next week.

Expect rain showers overspread the region as we work throughout our Thursday, and then also continue into our Friday. And then, once colder air moves into the region, that rain will turn over to a rain, snow mix, and then the snow showers as we had through Friday night before we dry things out heading into the beginning of next weekend. It must be noted, that some of the forecast models are a little slower than this, and bring the area of low pressure closer to the region, which would mean more wintry weather than rainfall, but as of right now, I am forecasting the majority of this event to be on the liquid side of things, but we will keep our eyes on this as work into the beginning of next week.

Too early to tell if there will be any snow accumulation on the backside of the system, it all depends on the air temperatures, and how fast the moisture moves out of the region as that low pressure system works off to the east. High temperatures remaining in the low to mid 30s both Thursday, and into the end of next week on Friday.

Once this system moves off to the East, we will keep the clouds into the forecast for the beginning of next weekend. High temperatures remaining cold, heading for the lower 30s for Saturday afternoon.