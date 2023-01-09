Metro Detroit weather: Sunny today with changes coming

4 Warn Weather – It’s been clear enough this morning to allow temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s with some cloud cover moving back in at times. Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We will not see any snow falling from these temporary clouds as you head out into a wintry feel without that look of winter. There is a stiff enough breeze to create wind chills in the upper teens at times making it a morning for the full winter garb for that walk to work or with the dog and good for you dawg!

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

It will be a day for the sunglasses instead of umbrellas or snow scrapers as these morning clouds will continue to fade. We should see highs near 40 degrees this afternoon around Metro Detroit in a nice mix of sun and clouds. It will certainly feel cooler as the breeze picks up SW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph at times. And this will be the most sunshine that we will see until this coming weekend, so get out there and soak up some free Vitamin D while you can. In fact, we will see an increase in clouds after the sun sets today which is gradually later and later each day as we move through winter. We don’t expect to see any wet weather from the expected increase in clouds later tonight and overnight.

Sunset is at 5:19 p.m.

There will be a few weak weather disturbances moving through here as we head into the middle of this week with a weak chance for some light snow and rain tomorrow. The clouds moving through will thicken during the day with temperatures to mirror today starting Tuesday morning in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees before highs land near 40 degrees. There will be both rain and snow off to our west drying out as it moves into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. There is a slight chance for some spotty light snow or rain into the afternoon and evening with little concern for any problematic wintry mix.

Wednesday brings a brief attempt at warming here as a warm front nudges our way from the southwest during our Hump Day. Most of our computer model data shows a mostly dry day with a warm front becoming stationary just to our north where shower chances will be best. We should see high temperatures in the low to maybe middle 40s Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies and a light wind SSE 5-10mph.

We need to be on our toes come Thursday and Friday this week as a stronger storm looks to be moving into Metro Detroit. It is a little early to lock into exact timing on this storm, but right now it looks like it will bring rain into our area from south to north in the afternoon Thursday with temps in the middle 40s, possibly warmer. Cooler air will then move in from the north switching the rain into snow Thursday evening or later that night. It is still too early to tell how much snow we might end up with Friday morning because of the onset of rain before the colder air replaces the mild air. We could end up with a dusting or a little more during our best-looking storm chance later this week. We are on it and will bring you the latest. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

