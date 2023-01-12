Freezing drizzle, light snow to affect parts of Metro Detroit overnight -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Travel overnight for areas north of M-59 could be a bit slippery as we expect freezing drizzle and light snow. We could pick up a quick dusting to a half inch for the thumb.

Overnight

Drizzle until about 11 p.m. then, as temps drop below freezing, we need to watch out for freezing drizzle and light snow, especially for areas north of Detroit and up into the thumb. Lows Thursday night will dip into the upper 20s.

Friday

Friday will be a much colder day with plenty of clouds and a lingering flurry. Winds will pick up from the NNW 10-20mph gusting at times 25-30mph; This will easily put windchills into the upper teens and low 20s throughout the day.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks dry, with some much-needed sunshine for Saturday highs in the low 30s. Then another system comes into play at the beginning of the work week.

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

