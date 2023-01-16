Tracking rain ahead of warmer temps this week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – I know it’s a cliche, but grab your umbrellas, as it’s about to be a pretty rainy night here in Metro Detroit. And it looks like it will continue until the middle of the week.

Overnight

Rain will continue to fall overnight, heavy at times. But it looks like our temps will stay above freezing, so all of what falls will be liquid precipitation and not frozen—the low Monday night is 35 degrees. Winds will be out the south-southeast around 5-15mph.

Tuesday

Rain might taper off a bit in the morning before becoming widespread again in the afternoon. While the heaviest rain is still expected to fall overnight Monday, there could still be a couple of decent showers from time to time. Mild again as well, with highs in the upper 40s.

Rest of the week

Another system moves in Wednesday night into Thursday, with more rain expected. Then on the back side of the system, the air is a bit colder, and we might see a few snowflakes but nothing significant. Sorry to all the skiers out there! Hope you’ll watch my forecast tonight.

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.