Metro Detroit weather: Soggy and foggy Tuesday morning

4 Warn Weather – Give yourself a little extra time for the morning drive today with dense fog across much of the metro area. We also have pockets of some light rain and drizzle to start the day. This damp environment will allow for pockets of fog to linger through sunrise.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m.

Although we will be mostly cloudy on this Tuesday, we will hold on to the chance for a few passing showers as the back edge of this system continues to push eastward. With temperatures rising into the upper 40s thanks to southwesterly flow of air any precipitation will be in the form of rain.

This afternoon, we will see a slight uptick in chances for scattered light rainfall, especially for areas along and north of the I-69 corridor. Expect it to be a bit breezier today with wind gusts close to 30 mph. Rain fizzles out overnight into Wednesday.

Sunset is at 5:29 p.m.

As for tomorrow, we will remain above average, but slightly cooler with highs in the low 40s and conditions should be drier compared to today. Tracking a widespread rainmaker on Thursday. Models remain in decent agreement on how this system looks to play out, but there are subtle differences in the exact track of the system as it moves across Michigan on Thursday. This will ultimately play a role in placement of higher rainfall totals and exactly where the rain/snow line sets up across the state. Overall, expect widespread rain to move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Note that we could see a possible rain/snow mix with the onset of this precipitation, but as temperatures rise into the upper 40s, we will mainly be dealing with rain throughout the day Thursday. As temperatures fall again Thursday night to around freezing, we could see that transition to a few snowflakes for Friday morning across Southeast Michigan. Then as we look ahead to the weekend, clouds mainly win out with highs still trending above average on either side of 40.