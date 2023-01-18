January thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could.

Overnight

Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday

A triple-point storm system brings us some interesting weather for January. An occluded front, cold front, and warm front all come together, and with the help of some warm, moist air, this could touch off a few gusty thunderstorms in the evening. But during the day, some dry air works its way in, so we could get a period of drying during the midday hours. Highs climb all the way into the upper 40s. Breezy with variable winds up to 20mph.

Friday

Cold air settles in behind the front, touching off a few lake-effect snow showers. Otherwise, expect highs to remain above normal in the mid to upper 30s.

Will we see the sun again this weekend?

For my full forecast, watch the video player above.

