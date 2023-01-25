Metro Detroit winter weather: When to expect heaviest snow and when storm will die down

4Warn Weather – It’s snowing in southeast Michigan, and here is a timeline of when Metro Detroiters can expect the heaviest snow and when the storm will die down.

The heaviest snowfall for Wednesday is predicted to last till 4 p.m.

UPDATE: Winter storm warning expanded to include most Metro Detroit counties Wednesday

Winter storm timing and duration for Wednesday:

4 p.m.: Will be when the snow tapers down, but it’s still adding up and still causing problems.

8 p.m.: Overnight a few more flakes will be possible, but probably won’t be adding up to much more.

Snow predictions

Metro Detroit: 4-7″ Possibility of higher totals in the south and east areas of Metro Detroit.



Rest of this week’s forecast

There will be a few flakes on Thursday before we get more snow on Friday. There’s a possibility of up to half an inch that’s expected for the Metro Detroit area.

Weekend weather

More snow is expected this weekend. Snow will begin later Saturday night into Sunday morning.

