Live radar: Tracking mid-week snowstorm heading for SE Michigan

Several inches of snow expected to fall Wednesday

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: January Winter Storm 2023, Live Radar, 4Warn Weather
We're tracking a snowstorm expected to cross SE Michigan on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Keep track of the storm using our live radar.

4Warn Weather – A winter storm watch has been issued for Southeast Michigan on Wednesday due to an incoming snowstorm.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, about 3-8 inches of snowfall is possible across the metro area, with heavier snowfall expected in the more southeastern areas of the region. The winter storm watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday, though the heaviest snowfall is expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can watch the live radar in the video player above to track the storm as it moves through the state. Find more live views of the storm here.

You can also use our interactive radar below.

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

