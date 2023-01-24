Live radar: Tracking mid-week snowstorm heading for SE Michigan

We're tracking a snowstorm expected to cross SE Michigan on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Keep track of the storm using our live radar.

4Warn Weather – A winter storm watch has been issued for Southeast Michigan on Wednesday due to an incoming snowstorm.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, about 3-8 inches of snowfall is possible across the metro area, with heavier snowfall expected in the more southeastern areas of the region. The winter storm watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday, though the heaviest snowfall is expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

