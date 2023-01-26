Breaking down Metro Detroit snow chances for rest of Thursday, Friday evening, this weekend

A Wayne County Department of Public Services truck salts a road, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Wayne, Mich. Road crews were out in full force on Wednesday as a storm system threatened to dump a half-foot of snow in the Detroit area with more expected later in the week. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – After Metro Detroit’s heaviest snowfall of the year so far on Wednesday, there are three more possible winter storms to monitor over the coming days: the rest of Thursday, Friday afternoon/evening, and this weekend.

Some snow rest of Thursday

Some snow continues to fall for the rest of Thursday, but it should come to an end overnight.

A quick accumulation is possible in select spots that see a quick burst of snow, but for most of us, it won’t happen.

More snow Friday

Another system brings us some light accumulating snow later Friday. Arrival looks to be around 4 p.m., and it should end by around midnight.

Anywhere from a couple tenths of an inch to a full inch of snow can be expected with this system.

Weekend snow forecast

Later Saturday is when yet another snowmaker arrives, likely later in the afternoon.

Snow will fall through the evening, overnight, and even into the first part of Sunday.

This is just a touch too far out to talk specifics, but it’s safe to say we’ll be shoveling a few inches of snow.

Early look at winter storm chances next week

Long-range models look a little different Thursday compared to what they’ve been showing the last few days.

We’re still expecting a very active pattern in the region, but the latest model runs suggest most of the snow next week will be just to our south.

We’re not totally sold on this yet, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on.

Right now, we’re planning to get some snow Monday, and perhaps some more Wednesday.