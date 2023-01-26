33º

LIVE

Weather

Snow is far from over, as more is expected over the weekend into next week in Metro Detroit

Thursday, Friday highs low 30s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather

4Warn Weather – Many folks asking where the snow was this year got their answer Wednesday.

Anywhere from five to over eight inches fell in Metro Detroit Wednesday. Some of the highest totals include Ann Arbor 8.8″, Saline 8.4″, Plymouth 8.0″, Shelby Twp. 7.3″, Lake Orion 7.1″, and Romulus 6.5″ and it’s still snowing in parts of Metro Detroit.

Light snow will continue Thursday evening but should not impact the evening commute. Lows drop into the 20s Thursday night, making for a chilly start to your Friday.

The end of the work week starts dry, with an uneventful morning commute Friday. Cloudy, breezy, and cold throughout much of the day. Highs will reach the low 30s, but wind chills will be in the teens. By the afternoon, another round of light snow brings us a quick fresh inch of accumulation.

Snow will be falling during the evening commute, which might slow things down just a bit for your drive home.

Then here we go again with two more systems lined to bring us more snow over the weekend and into early next week. If that’s not enough, a lovely blast of arctic air reminds us that, yes, this is Michigan. And yes, it’s still winter.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.