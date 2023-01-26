Snow is far from over, as more is expected over the weekend into next week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Many folks asking where the snow was this year got their answer Wednesday.

Anywhere from five to over eight inches fell in Metro Detroit Wednesday. Some of the highest totals include Ann Arbor 8.8″, Saline 8.4″, Plymouth 8.0″, Shelby Twp. 7.3″, Lake Orion 7.1″, and Romulus 6.5″ and it’s still snowing in parts of Metro Detroit.

Light snow will continue Thursday evening but should not impact the evening commute. Lows drop into the 20s Thursday night, making for a chilly start to your Friday.

The end of the work week starts dry, with an uneventful morning commute Friday. Cloudy, breezy, and cold throughout much of the day. Highs will reach the low 30s, but wind chills will be in the teens. By the afternoon, another round of light snow brings us a quick fresh inch of accumulation.

Snow will be falling during the evening commute, which might slow things down just a bit for your drive home.

Then here we go again with two more systems lined to bring us more snow over the weekend and into early next week. If that’s not enough, a lovely blast of arctic air reminds us that, yes, this is Michigan. And yes, it’s still winter.

