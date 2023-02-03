Bitter cold continues before warmer temps, rain reach Metro Detroit next week

Icicles hang from telephone poles and power lines after an ice storm in North Austin on Feb. 1, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Friday and Saturday will have the last of the bitter cold temps for a little while. Here’s the latest forecast for Metro Detroit for Friday into next week.

Flake or two rest of today

Lake effect snow is falling in isolated bands, but most of us are dry.

This trend will continue through the evening, but anything out there will come to an end tonight.

Bitter cold tonight, warmer temps on the way

Tonight will be the last of the bitter cold for a while.

We’ll see overnight lows in the single digits, but numbers will actually climb a little before daybreak. We’ll wake up in the lower teens.

Wind chills around daybreak will range from lower single digits to a few degrees below zero.

Get ready for warmer temperatures. We’ll be in the 40s by Tuesday of next week.

Rain chances next week

With the warmer temperatures comes the return of rain .

Showers are expected Tuesday, then again later Thursday into Friday.

