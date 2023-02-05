Looking forward to warm temperatures in Metro Detroit this week

4Warn Weather – Happy Sunday!

The good news is that our temps have been holding steady and slowly warming overnight, mainly in the lower 30s as you head out into dry conditions. The bad news is that pesky breeze bringing the mild air into Metro Detroit is keeping wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday’s high temperature happened after the sunset as more and more cloud cover moved into our area without any threat of any wet weather. Layer up and be alert for icy spots on sidewalks, although it should be better out there compared to the last few mornings.

Temperatures will gradually rise into the middle and upper 30s this Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. We would have had a shot at 40F if not for the increasing clouds or lack of sun. And the gusty winds SW 10-20mph make it tough to enjoy any warming. There is a weak Clipper system moving across Northern Michigan, bringing thicker clouds into play around here with the best chance for afternoon and/or evening snow falling in the Thumb and into Southern Ontario. Some of our computer model data show the tail end of this Clipper bringing some light snow to most of Metro Detroit around dinner time. So, we do have a chance for a dusting late.

SUNSET: 5:53 p.m.

Looking forward to the rest of the week

We will get back into some sunshine on Monday or, at least, a nice balance of sun and clouds, so get out there and soak up some of that free Vitamin D. The winds will be lighter too, SE 5-12mph as our skies go from mostly sunny to kind of milky or, partly sunny. Our highs should land near 40F to start this coming work and school week.

There’s another shot of warmer air with a bit of moisture moving into Metro Detroit on Tuesday. Model data has not lined up yet on the timing, but this doesn’t look like a big storm and it will be rain with temperatures heading into the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be a little bit like Monday as we go through waves of sun and milky skies. The winds will again start cranking on Tuesday and that will be the case on our Hump Day. Highs should hit the low to middle 40s for us midweek. Another rainmaker is moving in here either late Wednesday or early Thursday. With decent weather coming every other day, expect rainy weather Tuesday and Thursday this coming week, and it’s two hands on the umbrella. It’s a little far out to trust, but some of our computer models show the upper 40s to low 50s here on Thursday.

A cold front will bring the rain chances on Thursday and we will feel the effects on Friday as we cool back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Yeah, that’s still well above our average high this time of year which is 33F. It looks like the 20s and 30s next weekend, Super Bowl Weekend... stay tuned!

Keep you and your family prepared with the 4Warn Weather App, where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.