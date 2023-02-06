Warm, wet, windy weather for Tuesday in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The 4Warn weather team is tracking the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – Hard to believe just a few days ago, we were talking about wind chills that were well below zero. This week we take a run at 50 degrees!

Overnight

Clouds continue to fill in overnight around 4 a.m., with some light rain moving in, so expect the ground to be wet for the morning commute.

We are not expecting this to have much, if any, impact on the commute because we are just talking about garden-variety showers and nothing too heavy. That comes later in the week. Lows Monday night around 30.

Tuesday

Although we will see a few light showers in the morning, the big story will be the high winds! Southerly winds will gust up to 35mph at times; This also ushers in some very mild air with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday

Not quite as warm as Tuesday but in my opinion the best day this week. I don’t know about you, but I will trade the warmer temps for sunshine, and we should get plenty of it on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the upper 30s to near 40.

Thursday

Thursday is the day we take a shot at 50 degrees, but it’s also the wettest day of the week. We could see up to an inch of rain! I’ll have more details tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

