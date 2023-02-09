51º

High winds, rain during evening hours, turning sharply colder overnight in Metro Detroit

Friday, Saturday highs in upper 30s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

4Warn Weather – High winds are the big story Thursday evening in Metro Detroit. The highest wind gusts reported as of 4 p.m. have been in the 45mph range. A wind advisory remains in effect for areas south of M-59 until 10 p.m. tonight.

Overnight

Showers Thursday evening will wrap up early tonight, leaving us with cloudy and cooler conditions overnight. Expect a rapid drop in temps from the 50s into the 30s by midnight.

Friday

A much quieter weather day to end the work week. Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries. Noticeably cooler, with a high of 38 degrees. Our normal high is now 34.

Sunshine returns for the weekend!

