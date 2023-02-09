Live radar: Tracking all-day rain showers moving across Metro Detroit

Rain showers are forecasted for most of the day Thursday -- you can track it on our live radar here.

4Warn Weather – Rain showers are expected most of the day Thursday in Metro Detroit.

Steady rain is expected to fall all day Thursday, Feb. 9, and it could get heavy at times. Pooling, ponding and flooding are potential concerns if a lot of rain falls in a short period of time. Some areas could see more than an inch of rainfall in total.

