Wind advisory in effect Thursday for most of Metro Detroit

A wind advisory has been issued for multiple counties in Metro Detroit for the entire day Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are under the advisory.

Winds are expected to move at 25-35 mph, and could gust at 45-55 mph.

Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan could cause power outages across the region. Drivers are urged to be cautious on the road, especially those with high profile vehicles.

The winds are coupled with rain throughout the day Thursday. Heavy rain is expected at times, though it should taper off through the afternoon.

