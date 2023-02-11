Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once.

This weekend will almost be the exact opposite of what we are normally dealing with so let’s get out there and enjoy the weekend sun with some warming temps. We took a quick dip with Friday temps but, the sunshine will really help us get back into some unusually warm February weather around here this Saturday. That being said, it is quite nippy first thing on Saturday morning as temps have cooled into the lower to middle 20s with a slight breeze keeping wind chills in the teens as you head out and about early for that walk with the dog or walk to your car. You might have to scrape some frost or let the cars warm for a bit before that sunshine creeps over the horizon.

There will be just a few clouds during the early morning hours today before the sun takes it the rest of the day and the winds will be on the lighter side today as well. Look for wall-to-wall sunshine from late morning through the entire afternoon with temps in the middle 30s already by lunchtime which is where our high temps should be. The winds won’t be crossing the snowpack which can be a real bummer on days with the potential to warm nicely. Saturday we will see highs near or just above 40F with winds SW 6-13 mph.

SUNSET: 6:00 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday will not only be great for us here in Pure Michigan, but most of the country will be dealing with very nice and tranquil weather tomorrow. And starting Sunday, we will be flirting with 50F high temperatures through most of this coming week which is quite unusual because February is usually when winter strikes Metro Detroit. Instead, it’s the upper 20s to near 30F first thing Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50F. The winds will be mostly calm and light SW 5-10mph and we will get tons of sun to end the weekend too. While it is nice to actually enjoy some outdoor time in February, we do pray for those people and businesses depending on snow. We do have colder air moving in as we head into next weekend, but again, it’s going to be unusually warm around here until then.

Monday will start with some morning clouds and temperatures around 30F with no sign of those clouds leaking any rain, snow, or ice. In fact, we should get back into a partly cloudy sky into the afternoon with highs again 45F to 50F with a more noticeable wind. The winds will be cranking midweek with some wet weather coming, but Monday winds W 10-15 gusting 20-25mph from time to time making it feel a little cooler than it will actually be. Tuesday will start sunny with highs flirting with 50F but high clouds will be moving in throughout our Tuesday afternoon which will likely keep temps in the middle and upper 40s.

Wet weather arrives either late, late Tuesday or early Wednesday with the warmest temps of the week. A warm front will slide across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing rain likely just after midnight into Wednesday morning. Rain will be more widespread and heaviest before sunrise on our Hump Day with scattered rain showers during the day as highs hit the middle 50s. Thursday is a repeat of Wednesday with a later start time on the rain. Showers slide in mid to late morning with rain heaviest midday as highs again land in the middle 50s. There is a cold front behind this mid-week warm front bringing some cold air back to Metro Detroit Friday and into next weekend. We will keep you posted all week.

