Tracking rain then high winds after sunny Valentine’s Day in Metro Detroit

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

The Metro Detroit weather forecast map on Feb. 14, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Tuesday was a Valentine’s Day to love with lots of sunshine and temps in the 50s.

A few scattered light rain showers will move in Tuesday evening and overnight; nothing will impact travel.

Wednesday

Wednesday’s high winds become the big story. Southwesterly winds could gust as high as 40-45mph at times. Sustained winds will be 20-30mph. So if it’s trash day in your neighborhood might be a good time to pull them into the garage once the trash is picked up. Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will go into effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday

We are also tracking an area of low pressure that will bring rain and possibly freezing rain on Thursday. More on this system and the cold air behind it when you watch Local 4 News at 11 p.m.

