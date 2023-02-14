Tracking rain then high winds after sunny Valentine’s Day in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Tuesday was a Valentine’s Day to love with lots of sunshine and temps in the 50s.

A few scattered light rain showers will move in Tuesday evening and overnight; nothing will impact travel.

Wednesday

Wednesday’s high winds become the big story. Southwesterly winds could gust as high as 40-45mph at times. Sustained winds will be 20-30mph. So if it’s trash day in your neighborhood might be a good time to pull them into the garage once the trash is picked up. Highs tomorrow in the upper 50s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that will go into effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday

We are also tracking an area of low pressure that will bring rain and possibly freezing rain on Thursday. More on this system and the cold air behind it when you watch Local 4 News at 11 p.m.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.