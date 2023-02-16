Wintry mix affecting travel in parts of Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

4Warn Weather – It’s taking a while to get precipitation going Thursday afternoon across much of Metro Detroit; This is good news for at least the beginning of the evening commute.

More widespread freezing rain/drizzle will come after 5 p.m. Although the ground is still relatively warm from the mild weather, we’ve had recently, a drop in temps with allow for some icy conditions at times. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.

Overnight any remaining moisture will change over to snow. Not much in the way of accumulation. About an inch or less, with the exception of areas north of I-69, which could see as much as three to five inches.

Friday

Frigid air returns for Friday. With mostly cloudy skies, our temps stay in the mid-20s for much of the day.

Weekend forecast

A beautiful weekend ahead, but wintry weather returns next week. More details in the forecast when you join us tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

